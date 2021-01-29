NKU plays host to talented Illinois-Chicago in key Horizon League two-game series this weekend















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

The players and coaches at Northern Kentucky University vividly remember the last time Illinois-Chicago visited BB&T Arena.

After all, it’s hard to forget a 30-point loss, especially at home. UIC posted a shocking 73-43 win over NKU in Highland Heights on Feb. 16, 2020. The Flames held the Norse to just 22 percent shooting from the field in that game, led by as many as 40 points and avenged an earlier loss to NKU at home.

NKU and UIC later met in the Horizon League Tournament championship game, and the Norse earned the title with a 71-62 victory in Indianapolis.

NKU and UIC square off this weekend in a two-game series at BB&T Arena, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. The Norse are 7-8 overall, 5-5 in the Horizon League. UIC is 8-5 overall, 5-3 in the Horizon League.

UIC features five players scoring in double figures, led by Teyvion Kirk at 14.8 points per game. Rob Howard contributes 11.9 points per contest, while Michael Diggins (11.6 ppg) and Braelen Bridges (10.9 ppg) also average double figures.

Against Horizon League opposition, both Jamie Ahale (11.3 ppg) and Maurice Commander (12.0 ppg) also average double digits. UIC’s offense and defense are almost identical as it scores at a 70.9 points per game clip and gives up 71.0 ppg.

Trevon Faulkner averages of 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals for NKU. Faulkner is riding a streak of 16 straight games scoring in double figures. The Mercer County High School graduate is currently 47th in Norse history with 802 career points and 36th in career steals with 83.

Adrian Nelson ranks 17th nationally in offensive rebounds per game (3.6) and 24th in total rebounds (9.7 per contest). During the past six games, Nelson has averaged 9.7 points while shooting 89 percent (25-of-28) from the field.

Marques Warrick has won five Horizon League Freshman of the Week honors and is second on the team in scoring on the season at 14.6 points per game. Warrick is averaging 17.8 points during the last eight games.

NKU holds an 8-3 lead in the all-time series with UIC, including a 4-1 mark at BB&T Arena.

The two teams conclude the weekend series Saturday at 5 p.m.

Don Owen is sports editor of the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Contact him at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport.