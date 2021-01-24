New Current HR offering broad range of services to regional markets, led by Charlie Vance















Current HR – a newly-formed team of experienced Human Resources (HR), legal, and accounting professionals – has launched a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) serving regional markets in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, as well as other markets in the Midwest and Southeast regions.

Current HR is led by CEO Charlie Vance and COO Megan O’Brien, who are veterans of the HR and PEO industries.

Partners from DBL Law, a law firm with offices in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and Louisville, and Blue & Co., an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, are also part of the Current HR team.





PEOs strategically partner with companies to provide a comprehensive suite of HR outsourcing services that help organizations manage human resources, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, payroll, and regulatory compliance.



“Basically, we are engaged throughout the life cycle of the employee,” Vance said, “from onboarding to termination and everything in between. We make it easier for our clients to employ their workers, so they can focus on running their business.”



“During my near decade in the PEO industry I have seen it grow substantially, even during the recession and the pandemic,” Vance said. “One of the reasons for that growth is because it is becoming more and more complicated to employ people. The PEO approach is not only more efficient for the employer, but it saves money, time, and resources as well.”



“Current HR is an exciting start-up company looking to change the way businesses manage human resources and payroll administration,” O’Brien said. “Our goal is to bring progressive and employee-focused HR solutions to businesses. We will focus on providing exceptional client service, promoting a positive company culture, and creating an environment that is welcoming, transparent, inclusive, and collaborative.”

PEOs can also deliver a significant value and Return on Investment (ROI) to their clients through:



• Improving clients’ ability to attract, motivate, and retain employees.



• Enabling clients to focus on their core business while PEOs manage all HR matters.



• Reducing HR-related expenditures.



• Consolidating several third-party vendor relationships into one.

PEOs are a growing part of the HR industry. According to the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), there are about 900 PEOs in the United States providing services to 175,000 small and mid-sized businesses employing 3.7 million people. PEOs are a $270 billion industry representing 15 percent of all employers with 10 to 99 employees.





The Board of Directors of Current HR includes Bob Hoffer and Patrick Hughes of DBL Law and Brad Shaw and Dale Skaggs of Blue & Co.



“Employment Law has been a key focus of mine over the last 40 years of practice,” Hoffer said. “I am certain Current HR will quickly become an essential partner for many employers as they develop more sophisticated and effective employment practices. Current HR will make a company even better. I’m excited to be part of Current HR team.”

Charlie Vance is a licensed attorney in the state of Kentucky and a SHRM-certified human resources professional. Vance is the former CEO of a Northern Kentucky PEO, which Vance helped found in July of 2011. Vance received a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Eastern Kentucky University in 2004 and a law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2009.

Megan O’Brien is a SHRM-certified human resources professional. Formerly the COO/CHRO of a Northern Kentucky PEO, O’Brien has nearly a decade of experience in the PEO industry. O’Brien has a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and a Master’s degree in Executive Leadership and Organizational Change from Northern Kentucky University.