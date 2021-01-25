New COVID cases on Sunday — 2,018; deaths 35; 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in red zone















New cases reported in Kentucky on Sunday were 2,018, bringing the total number of cases to 346,586. Deaths numbered 35, bring the total to 3,421.

Kenton reported 97 new cases, Boone 65 and Campbell 52.

Of the new cases, 319 were of those 18 years old and younger.

As of Sunday, 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties continue in the red zone.

Positivity rate is 10.24%.

Kentuckians should continue to follow safety protocols — wear masks in public or in large gatherings, social distance and wash hands frequently. Stay home as much as possible.