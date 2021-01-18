Moyer Elementary School one of only 57 nationally to earn ESEADistinguished School recognitions















Moyer Elementary School represents one of only 57 schools nationally to earn the distinction of becoming a 2020 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (“ESEA”) Distinguished School.

The award recognizes superior achievement in one of three categories:

• Exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years,

• Closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years,

• Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, and/or ESL students).

Moyer earned the award for exceptional performance in the first category, the only elementary school from the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be honored for exemplary student performance and academic growth for two more consecutive years. Moyer is part of the Fort Thomas Independent School System.

Dr. Dawn Laber, Moyer principal, sees the award as a team effort and something students, staff, teachers, leadership and parents should all take pride in.

“Ruth Moyer is honored to receive this prestigious award. The ESEA values individualized, successful and innovative student initiatives and they reward schools for their strong partnerships between school, parents, and the community. All of these closely align to our mission statement and what we strive for each day at Moyer,” Dr. Laber said. “Our tag line on all correspondence and to the kids is #TogetherWeAreBetter. That is fitting for this award because it was only achievable by working as a team for our children.”

Since 1996, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program has highlighted schools that effectively use their ESEA federal funds to improve education outcomes for students. Moyer Elementary School will be honored at the national ESEA conference, to be conducted virtually, from February 8-11.