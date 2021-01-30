Mother and daughter find Gateway Community & Technical College and persevere to find path forward















Sherri Chambers, Gateway student, wants people to know that, “it is never too late to change your life. Don’t give up and love yourself enough to know you do matter and you are worth it.”

Sherri’s inspiration comes from her mother, Tammy Underwood. Neither Sherri nor her mother graduated from high school. In the spring of 2017, Tammy decided to go to Gateway and sign up for her GED courses through KY Skills U.

“I watched her struggle a lot,” said Chambers. “I saw her in her high moments and saw her at her weakest. It was very hard; she had been out of school for 30 years, so she had to learn basically everything all over again.”

But she persevered. After Tammy finished her GED, she signed up for nursing and is now an LPN at Dominion Senior Living in Florence, Ky. About a month after her mother graduated nursing school, Chambers went to Gateway and signed up for GED courses.

“I was more nervous about letting myself down and finding excuses that I had found for 15 years as to why I would not complete this,” said Chambers. “But I made a promise and a commitment to myself that no matter what it took, I was going to do this.”

Chambers had three kids in three different sports, was working full time and taking her GED classes. She is now enrolled at Gateway and plans to apply for the nursing program.

Learn more about KY Skills U and other programs at Gateway at gateway.kctcs.edu.