Letter to the Editor: Margot Seidel says speak for those who can’t speak for themselves















COVID-19 is not, and has never been, the great equalizer. Though all of our lives are forever changed by this pandemic, it has been anything but a shared experience. This virus and the socioeconomic havoc it wreaks disproportionately affect those who are already the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

As Ohio enters Phase 1B of vaccine administration, we could all afford to take a moment to consider those for whom a “return to normal” will not mean a return to prosperity: the global poor, a demographic of nearly one billion people. For so many around the world, this pandemic has only exacerbated existing struggles and introduced new challenges that won’t simply disappear with an injection of Moderna or Pfizer.

The U.S. is in a powerful position to alleviate inequalities worldwide and contribute to post-pandemic recovery. We live in an increasingly globalized world where domestic and international prosperity must be seen as symbiotic, rather than mutually exclusive, aims. Notwithstanding the humanitarian benefits, global investments help to create new markets for U.S. companies and protect our national security interests, as poverty breeds violence and corruption.

The U.S. ranks near the bottom of wealthy nations in terms of aid provided as a proportion of GNP. If you feel that we should be doing more, reach out to your legislators and ask that they protect the International Affairs Budget, which provides funding for the State Department, USAID, the Peace Corps and more.

It’s as simple as sending an email (utilize pre-written templates found here) or making a 30-second phone call on your way to work. Congressional staffers keep a tally of the issues that constituents in a given district contact them about, summarizing them in weekly reports for leaders.

Your voice matters. Use it to advocate for those who don’t have one.

Margot Seidel

20-year-old resident of Ft. Thomas