Legion Logistics moves to a 5,000 sq. ft. office space at Newport on the Levee, poised for growth















Kentucky-based third-party logistics provider Legion Logistics LLC will occupy a 5,000-square-foot, Class A office space at Newport on the Levee, a mixed-use community.

Vice President Todd Pease and Executive Vice President Rusty Myers of JLL, a professional services firm, led the transaction on behalf of the landlord, North American Properties. SqFt Commercial’s Jacob Stammen represented the tenant.

Newport on the Levee will provide Legion with ample space in a location central to a variety of onsite amenities including open-air and to-go dining options, local and national retailers, AMC Theatres, the Newport Aquarium, outdoor entertainment, and breathtaking riverfront views.

Newport on the Levee is also in close proximity to modern apartment complexes and multiple hotels. For a growing company looking to attract and retain top talent in coming years, Newport on the Levee is an ideal location for Legion’s long-term strategy.



“Despite the challenges 2020 brought, interest in this vibrant, mixed-use destination has continued to be strong,” said Pease. “Newport on the Levee is a unique opportunity for users to be in a secure office environment with immediate access to limitless amenities, covered parking and riverfront views. Our team is confident the office portion of the property will be fully leased by the end of the year.”



Last fall, local real estate firm North American Properties launched redevelopment plans for Newport on the Levee. By mid-2021, the new Newport on the Levee will feature an activated public realm, reenergized Gallery Building and enhanced connectivity with the waterfront streets and bridges — all of which contributed to Legion’s appeal to the location.



“After nearly two years of searching, and touring what felt like every property in Northern Kentucky, we are thrilled to have found our new home at Newport on the Levee,” said Antony Coutsoftides, CEO of Legion. “The location, amenities and vision for future development made it perfect for us and our team.”