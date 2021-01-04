KET to air Governor’s combined State of the Commonwealth and Budget address on Wednesday















Gov. Andy Beshear will deliver a combined State of the Commonwealth/Budget Address virtually before a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 7/6 p.m. on KET and at KET.org/live.

The speech will also be archived here.

Prior to the address, KET’s Renee Shaw will host a brief conversation with political commentators. Scheduled guests at this time include:

• Amy Wickliffe, a Republican strategist and legislative agent

• Sherman Brown, a Democratic consultant and legislative agent

