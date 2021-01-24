Kentucky Youth Advocates to hold Children’s Advocacy Week, virtually, to engage with legislators on critical issues















Hundreds of youth advocates from across Kentucky typically gather in Frankfort for the annual Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol. This year, with the need to reduce in-person events and because one day is not enough for this important advocacy, we have shifted to Children’s Advocacy WEEK.

Advocates, state leaders, youth, and media are invited to participate in a series of virtual events happening throughout the week of February 1-5.

Advocates and youth will urge legislators and other elected officials to make Kentucky children a priority during the 2021 legislative session by supporting the Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children policy and budget agenda. There will be 15 virtual events throughout Children’s Advocacy Week, including:

• The (virtual) Rally for Kentucky Kids on Tuesday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. EST. Governor Andy Beshear will be speaking, along with Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, and youth.

• Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (Thursday, February 4th at 11 a.m. EST) and Secretary of State Michael Adams (Friday, February 5th at 11 AM EST) will each join advocates for one-on-one conversations.

• A panel of Kentucky journalists will join Terry Brooks on Wednesday, February 3rd at noon EST.

• Each day there will be a Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children Policy and Advocacy Information Session, co-hosted by regional partners and featuring legislators.

• Each day will also include a forum with legislators about policies related to kids and families.

All events will be conducted via Zoom and, in some cases, Facebook Live. Participants are encouraged to use an app via mobile or desktop to find details on the Children’s Advocacy Week schedule and other resources.

The Blueprint for Kentucky’s Children is a coalition of non-profit, public, and private organizations that stands on three pillars: thriving communities launch strong families, strong families launch successful kids, and successful kids launch a prosperous future for Kentucky. As the commonwealth works to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and address systemic racism, the Blueprint speaks with a common voice to create brighter futures for all Kentucky kids and their families.

Follow KYA on this You Tube page.