Kentucky Transportation District 6 crews on the job — slow down, be safe; check travel conditions first















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 snow and ice removal crews have been on the job to deal with the wintery mix that hit Northern Kentucky.

D 6 Snowfighters mobilized ahead of the storm to treat state roads and interstates. Crew worked through the night to get the roads in the best possible condition for the morning commute. Crews always focus on bridges, overpasses and higher elevated roadways that would be more prone to freezing.

If you must travel, motorists should simply remember as always – When it snows, take it slow.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) can visit the webpage just for snow and ice information. The public can visit to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real-time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.

District 6 starts out with 31,350 tons of salt each winter season stored in the domes located at the state maintenance facilities. There are 105 state and contracted trucks available for this snow event to treat state highways and interstates.



Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways. District 6 state maintenance crews are prepared to work to keep roads in the best possible condition during winter weather.

In the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton and Campbell, District 6 is responsible for 1,868 lane miles of roadway. Crews have stockpiled 16,500 tons of salt and over 26,000 gallons of brine for de-icing in the three counties. Seventy-five trucks are available for snow and ice removal – three of which will concentrate on the six-mile section of I-75 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge that includes the “Cut in the Hill.”

When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

Every snowstorm is different and presents unique challenges, such as air temperature, pavement temperature, the timing of snowfall and ice. Last winter season, 2019 – 2020, District 6 crews used 9,900 tons of salt and 1,175 gallons of liquid chloride. No brine was needed for snow and ice events. In all, District 6 spent $3.4 million on equipment, materials and labor.

Safe travel begins with safe drivers.

The following measures will help keep motorists safe and prepared:

• Put yourself in emergency mode

• Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

• Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

• Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

• Allow time for a slower commute

• Winterize vehicles

• Supply vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit

• Know before you go. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC or via Waze and check traffic conditions before you travel

• Eliminate distractions (e.g., operating phone and eating) while driving

• Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet