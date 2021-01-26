Kentucky by Heart: Wrapping up our ‘County Quiz’ of Kentucky’s history, culture and geography















By Steve Flairty

Now comes the second part of the 120 question “Kentucky County Quiz” after the first one was published last week. Feel free to go back and take the first part Kentucky by Heart: Testing your knowledge of Ky’s history, culture and geography with a ‘County Quiz’ and include it with this week’s for the chance to win a prize. For the first five individuals who score at least 110 out of 120, I’ll give each the choice of either of one of my books: Tim Farmer: A Kentucky Woodsman Restored or a copy of Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes for Kids.

To check your answers, email me at sflairty2001@yahoo.com with “Kentucky County Quiz” in the subject line. I’ll promptly respond…but I hope you make a great effort to answer on your own first. The answers are out there, for sure.

Good luck now with the second part!

What Kentucky county…

…was named after the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence? (#61)

…was where the first Roman Catholic church in the state was built? (#62)

…is where these four communities beginning with the letter “H” are located: Highway, Hobart, Hogback, Huntersville? (#63)

…is the third of the three original state counties, with the other two being Jefferson and Fayette? (#64)

…has at its county seat founder a man named Elijah Combs Sr.? (#65)

…is the site of the first religious camp meeting in the United States, happening in 1800 and the start of the “Second Great Awakening”? (#66)

…is the location of the University of the Cumberlands? (#67)

…is the location for the compassionate outreach organization, the Galilean Home, established by Sandy and Jerry Tucker? (#68)

…has the largest land area in the state? (#69)

…is the location of the Abbey of Gethsemani, former home of Thomas Merton? (#70)

…is the location of Natural Bridge State park? (#71)

…includes the communities of Quicksand, Clayhole, and Shoulderblade? (#72)

…was country music singer Skeeter Davis a native? (#73)

….once had its county seat called the “Banana Capital of the World” because 70% of the bananas imported to the U.S. were shipped through it. (#74)

…was where the iconic Kentucky writer Jesse Stuart was born and raised? (#75)

…was the birthplace of John Fee, founder of Berea College? (#76)

…hosts the Twin Lakes National Fiddlers Contest annually? (#77)

…was named for the 7th president of the United States? (#78)

…was the childhood home of Carrie Nation, noted anti-alcohol activist? (#79)

…is home of the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center? (#80)

…is home of noted gospel singer Marlana Van Hoose? (#81)

…has Franklin as its seat? (#82)

…was the home of Republican Senator John Sherman Cooper? (#83)

…is the home of Asbury University? (#84)

…is the birthplace of Venus Ramey, winner of the 1944 Miss America contest? (#85)

…is Barbourville located? (#86)

…boasts the Kentucky Speedway, opened in 2000, which hosts NASCAR, ARCA, and Indy Racing League events? (#87)

…is the home of Tim Farmer, formerly host of the TV series, Kentucky Afield? (#88)

…was the state’s 53rd and Morgantown is the seat? (#89)

…is where noted writer Bobby Ann Mason grew up? (#90)

…has as its seat the small town of Bedford? (#91)

…is where Ephraim McDowell became the first to successfully remove an ovarian tumor? (#92)

…is the home of Dale Faughn, who taught 60 years in Kentucky public school, and is a blood donor activist and a former state co-poet laureate? (#93)

…is where Dave Shuffett, former host of KET’s Kentucky Life, was raised? (#94)

…includes the communities of Bengal, Black Gnat, and Elk Horn? (#95)

…became the first created by the Commonwealth of Kentucky after its separation from Virginia? (#96)

…boasts of its high school winning both the 1965 and 1995 KHAA Boys State Basketball Championship? (#97)

…is the location of Murray State University? (#98)

…calls Hodgenville its seat? (#99)

…includes the communities of Korea and Scranton? (#100)

…is where the World Chicken Festival is held annually? (#101)

…is the home of Thomas More College? (#102)

…is where Casey Jones, who died trying to save passengers on his train, got his first railroad job? (#103)

…is where Happy Chandler, former Kentucky governor and commissioner of major league baseball, was born? (#104)

Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly KyForward and NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute.” (Steve’s photo by Connie McDonald)

…has its annual Sorghum Festival in West Liberty? (#105)

…was the birthplace of Don Everly, of the Everly Brothers singing duo? (#106)

…is a part of the John T. Myers Locks and Dam situated between Kentucky and Indiana? (#107)

…is the site of the Samuel Pate House, where Abraham Lincoln won his first case? (#108)

…includes these “’ville” communities: Bonnieville, Munfordville, Hardyville, Priceville, and Hammonville? (#109)

…was the childhood home of John Egerton, author of Generations, a memoir about Kentucky’s Ledford family? (#110)

…was the birthplace of Wilburn K. Ross, issued a Medal of Honor winner in 1945? (#111)

…is the location of Beach Bend Park? (#112)

…has Elizabethtown as its seat? (#113)

…is the location of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, recognized numerous times as one of the top ten community colleges in America by the Aspen Institute? (#114)

…was the boyhood home of long-time Kentucky Wildcats broadcaster Cawood Ledford? (#115)

…is where the National Underground Railroad Museum, in Maysville, is located? (#116)

…was the birthplace of noted gospel singer Dottie Rambo? (#117)

…includes the communities of Beauty, Lovely, and Inez? (#118)

…was the birthplace of Robert Penn Warren, the author of All the King’s Men? (#119)

…is the site of the Taylorsville Lake State Park? (#120)

