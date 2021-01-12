KCTCS suspends presidential search amid pandemic; Czarapata serves in interim















The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is ending the search for the next president of for the time being.

The search committee completed its work and the KCTCS Board of Regents had selected four finalists. The next step of the process was to conduct in-person interviews, which were planned for later this month.

Given the current situation regarding COVID-19 cases and the uncertain timetable for vaccinations, the board felt strongly that face-to-face interviews are not possible any time soon.

Because the pandemic, no date has been set to reopen the search. Any current applicants that would like to reapply will be welcome to do so at that time. Paul Czarapata will continue to serve as interim president until a new president is selected.

