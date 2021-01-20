Jolly named Mid-South Conference Player of the Week after leading Thomas More to three wins















NKyTribune staff

Thomas More sophomore guard/forward Reid Jolly has been named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week.

Jolly, a Campbell County High School graduate, led the Saints to a 3-0 record last week. He shot 68.1 percent from the field, including 70 percent (7-for-10) from behind the arc as he averaged 26.0 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Jolly collected a double-double against Lindsey Wilson with 18 points and 12 rebounds, then scored a career-high 32 points and pulled down six rebounds to go with four assists in a victory against Freed-Hardeman.

He followed that performance with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists against Bethel (Tenn.) as Thomas More posted a 91-78 road win.

Thomas More is currently 9-3 and owns a six-game winning streak after coasting to an 80-63 triumph against No. 16 Martin Methodist on Monday. Jolly scored 19 points to lead the Saints, who shot 60.8 percent from the field.

Jolly averages a team-leading 20.1 points per game and is shooting 53.8 percent from the field.

Thomas More plays host to Cumberland (Tenn.) at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Connor Convocation Center.

(Information compiled from Thomas More and staff reports)