Ison leads Lindsey Wilson women to 73-63 upset over previously unbeaten Thomas More on Monday

Hailey Ison enjoyed a record-setting afternoon on Monday as the Lindsey Wilson women’s basketball team upset previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Thomas More at Biggers Sports Center.

Ison finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds — both career-high numbers — as 17th-ranked Lindsey Wilson pulled away for a 73-63 win in the battle of teams ranked in the NAIA poll. Bree Glover also collected a double-double with 16 boards and 14 points for the Blue Raiders, who improved to 12-1 overall, 7-1 in the Mid-South Conference.

Lindsey Wilson’s Maleigha Oldham just missed out on a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Ison, a graduate of Walton-Veron High School, played three seasons at Georgetown (Ky.) before transferring to Lindsey Wilson.

Ison made a big impact in the second quarter by collecting 10 rebounds. While both teams were shooting under 30 percent at the half, it was Thomas More that was struggling from beyond the arc, making only one 3-pointer of 13 attempts. The Saints did not enter double-digit points until 3:44 left in the second quarter.

Thanks to a couple of 3-pointers from Zoie Barth and Courtney Hurst, Thomas More cut the Lindsey Wilson lead down to seven during the third quarter. Thomas More outscored the Blue Raiders 20-17 across the 10 minutes of play.

Thomas More carried the momentum into the fourth quarter and took its first lead of the game at 48-47 with 6:24 on the clock. Ison and Hall, however, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly retake the lead on the next possessions.

Lindsey Wilson converted 13 free throws in the final two minutes of play to secure a 73-63 victory. The Blue Raiders finished with a 50-30 advantage in rebounds and held Thomas More to 7-for-27 shooting from beyond the arc.

Barth led Thomas More (15-1 overall, 10-1 Mid-South Conference) with 16 points, while Hurst added 15 points. Taylor Clos finished with 12 points for Thomas More, which is ranked No. 4 nationally in the NAIA poll.

(Information compiled from Lindsey Wilson, Thomas More and staff reports)