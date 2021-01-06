Horizon Community Funds, Transitions Inc. launch new fund to support recovery treatment and services















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Transitions, Inc. have launched a fund to support the nonprofit’s work to provide trauma-informed, person-centered, and recovery-focused treatment and support services.

“Transitions addresses a critical need in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “While substance use has always affected many people in our community, I think it can be safely said that the pandemic has greatly magnified the issue. This fund could not have come at a better time, and we look forward to building awareness and support for their important work.”

Transitions, Inc. has offered comprehensive treatment and recovery resources through a continuum of care in Northern Kentucky since 1969. At Transitions, Inc. clients are medically and clinically assessed and provided with clinical recommendations for further care which can include, but is not limited to, residential services, intensive outpatient services, or standard outpatient services.

“The support we receive through our partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will assist Transitions to provide life saving treatment to those in greatest need,” said Transitions CEO Jim Beiting. “The more awareness and support we can build for our work, the more lives we can touch in our community.”

The organization provides most of its services through its Northern Kentucky locations:



• The Dayton Healthy Newborn House provides a gender specific program for pregnant and parenting women with Opioid Use Disorders.



• Transitions operates safe and affordable recovery housing throughout Covington and Dayton for individuals completing treatment.



• Grateful Life Center is a voluntary alcohol and other-drug program, therapeutic community, and long-term supportive housing program for men committed to recovery and positive living.



• The Mary Gandy Travis Residential Treatment Center addresses individual needs through cutting edge therapeutic interventions woven with onsite exercise classes, nutritional consults, recovery based meetings and medical support.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

For more information or to make a gift to the Transitions Fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.