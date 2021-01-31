Greater Cincinnati Foundation seeking applications for Summertime Kids and Learning Links grants

It’s that time of the year again for schools and nonprofit organizations to submit their applications for Summertime Kids and Learning Links grants from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.
Each grant supports creative education programs for youth during the summer months and school year, respectively. Although organizations can request lower amounts, the maximum grant award for Summertime Kids is $1,000 and $1,250 for Learning Links.
Both Grants for Kids programs are made possible through the generosity of Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) donors and continuing support from the Charles H. Dater Foundation.
Summertime Kids grants are available to nonprofits, schools, or churches working with young people in GCF’s eight-county community — Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn in Indiana.
The funds may be used to support, expand or strengthen existing programs or launch new programs. Funding will not be awarded to religious organizations that require a religious activity for participation.
Nearly 200 organizations were awarded a total of $187,277 through Summertime Kids in 2020.
The deadline for Summertime Kids is Monday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Grant recipients will be announced in April.
GCF Learning Links is available to schools in our eight-county region that supports opportunities for K-12 educators bringing creative and interesting projects or events to their classrooms during the 2021-2022 school year.
More than 140 Learning Links applications were awarded a total of $137,000 in 2020.
The deadline for the proposal submission is Monday, May 31, by 5 p.m. Grants for Learning Links will be announced in July.
A complete list of criteria, application instructions and the Request for Proposals (RFP) documents for Summertime Kids and Learning Links may be found here.