Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily cases, 5,742 cases, 34 deaths; need ‘centralized effort’















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the highest-ever daily report of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and the highest positivity rate — 11.7% — since May 5.

He reported 5,742 new cases and 34 deaths. Kenton County reported 216 cases and one death, an 80-year-old woman, Boone reported 199 and Campbell 101.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.

He said Kentuckians can watch his joint State of the Commonwealth and budget address tomorrow night at 7 p.m. EST via his Facebook and YouTube channels, where closed captions are also available. For full coverage, Kentuckians can tune to Kentucky Educational Television.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 5,742

New deaths today: 34

Positivity rate: 11.7%

Total deaths: 2,806

Currently hospitalized: 1,778

Currently in ICU: 428

Currently on ventilator: 244

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 200 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 828.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.