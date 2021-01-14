Gov. Beshear reports 4,560 cases, 47 deaths, says virus spreading more aggressively















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 4,560

New deaths today: 47

Positivity rate: 12.29%

Total deaths: 2,991

Currently hospitalized: 1,702

Currently in ICU: 403

Currently on ventilator: 225

Top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Oldham, Kenton, Fayette, Daviess and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 664.

Kenton County reported 241 cases, Boone County 160 and Campbell County 106.