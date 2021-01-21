Gov. Beshear reports 3,433 cases and 49 deaths, positivity is below 12% for fifth day















Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12% for the fifth day in a row as he reported 3,433 cases and 49 deaths.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,433

New deaths today: 49

Positivity rate: 11.29%

Total deaths: 3,243

Currently hospitalized: 1,678

Currently in ICU: 399

Currently on ventilator: 205

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 120 or more new cases.

Kenton County reported 228 cases, Boone 177, and Campbell 101.

Message to President Biden

The Governor also shared a message for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after their inauguration.

“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”