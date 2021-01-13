Gov. Beshear reports 3,053 new COVID cases, 22 deaths and explains unemployment relief payment















Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 3,053 new COVID cases and 22 deaths and shared more details on the state’s unemployment one-time relief payment program.

“This is the fourth-highest Tuesday, it’s higher than the last couple weeks, so we’re trying to determine where these numbers are going,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays, but there is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful. If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know.”

Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program

Beshear signed an executive order creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program to be administered by the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) and funded by Coronavirus Relief Fund money for up to $48 million. The program will provide one-time supplemental payments to claimants:

• $400 to claimants under any OUI program who: (a) would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance but their weekly benefit amount was below $100, and (b) who had an approved claim in November and December 2020 but a weekly benefit amount of less than $176. Approximately 25,000 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment; and

• $1,000 to claimants under any OUI program between March 4 and Oct. 31, 2020, with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but whose claims were not yet adjudicated and paid. Approximately 16,500 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment.

“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,053

New deaths today: 22

Positivity rate: 12.23%

Total deaths: 2,944

Currently hospitalized: 1,733

Currently in ICU: 397

Currently on ventilator: 205

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Madison, Kenton, Fayette, Boone and Warren. Each of these counties reported 90 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 368.

Kenton County reported 139 cases, Boone County 94 and Campbell County 62.