Gov. Beshear reports 2,756 cases, 36 deaths and lowest positivity since Jan. 2 — 10.8%















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to the lowest rate — 10.8% — since Jan. 2.

He reported 2,756 cases and 36 deaths on Friday.

Kenton County reported 89 cases, Boone 82 and Campbell 54.

“Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work,” said Gov. Beshear. “I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there.”

Earlier in the day, he visited Broadbent Arena where 1,200 Jefferson County Public Schools teachers and staff were vaccinated today. Kentucky is among only 19 U.S. states – and is the only state in the region – that continues to prioritize vaccinations for all K-12 staffers.

In addition, Kentucky is the only state with plans to finish the first round of these vaccinations by the end of the first week in February.

He was also joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for a memorial flag ceremony on the Capitol grounds to commemorate the more than 3,300 Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,756

New deaths today: 36

Positivity rate: 10.80%

Total deaths: 3,337

Currently hospitalized: 1,561

Currently in ICU: 387

Currently on ventilator: 195

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Bullitt, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 95 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 445.