Gov. Beshear reports 1,470 cases, 25 deaths, expresses concern about rising positivity rate,















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Another increase in Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the number of new cases, and deaths, were reported by Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported to state public health officials was 2,860, nearly double Saturday’s total of 1,470, and raises the total to 276,831, since Kentucky’s first positive case was reported on March 6 in Harrison County.

Five counties reported at least 100 new cases: Jefferson had 397, Fayette 221, Kenton 136, Boone 125, and Warren 116. The rest of the top 10 counties were Daviess with 98, Pulaski 90, Boyd 77, Campbell 63, and Boyle 59.

There were also 25 new deaths, bringing to 2,723 the number of Kentuckians who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic. Information on the latest victims’ ages and locations were not available on Sunday.

The positivity rate Sunday based on a seven-day rolling average, stood at 11.12%, continuing its trend of increasing; from 9.89% on Thursday, 10.32% on Friday, and 10.79% on Saturday.



“The state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus,” Beshear said.

Taking a wider look at the COVID-19 pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reported on Sunday that globally there have now been 84,890,767 positive cases, along with 1,841,044 deaths. In the United States alone, the numbers stand at 20,573,505 confirmed cases, along with 351,277 deaths.

To view the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on school reopening, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, click here.

The governor’s next live press briefing, which is expected to include a full explanation of the continuing rise in Kentucky’s positivity rate, will be held Monday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on both his YouTube and Facebook pages.