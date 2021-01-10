Former NewCath football head coach Bob Schneider dead at age 82; led team to three state titles

Former Newport Central Catholic football head coach Bob Schneider has died at the age of 82, the school announced Friday night.
Schneider became the NewCath head coach in 1966, and he compiled a career record of 345-183-2, including state championships in 1984, 2005 and 2006. Schneider also led the Thoroughbreds to six state runner-up finishes and nine regional titles. His 345 wins rank third in Kentucky football history.
NewCath Principal Ron Dawn said, “Teaching, coaching and mentoring was his life’s vocation. Coach Schneider dedicated his life not only to those he taught and coached but to the Catholic education of all the students at Newport Catholic and Newport Central Catholic. His legacy will live on at Newport Central Catholic through the Tuition Assistance Program that he helped to establish.”
Dawn added, “Alums have expressed sentiments of gratitude and appreciation to Bob for teaching them the life lessons of hard work, sacrifice, dedication, motivation, how to win and how to lose gracefully, how to be a good man, teammate and friend.”
Former NewCath football standout and coach, and current Covington Catholic head coach Eddie Eviston echoed those sentiments, saying, “Coach had the ability to see the “big picture” and he instilled in all of us players the idea that the foundations upon which we build our team and our personal lives are really what matters. The X’s and O’s of football were important at that time, but the characteristics of teamwork, commitment, hard work, service, and above all faith are the true building blocks that would live on past high school.
“Coach provided us this foundation that we all continue to build upon in our lives and as most legends do. Coach will continue to live on as a part of all of us who he coached.”
Schneider grew up in Dayton, Ky., and attended St. Bernard Elementary School. He graduated from Newport Catholic in 1955 and went on to Villa Madonna College, now Thomas More University, where he earned his teaching degree. He taught for 50 years, beginning his career at Covington Catholic High School in 1959.
He returned to NewCath in 1961 and retired in 2009. While at NewCath he taught English, was the athletic director for 35 years, assistant principal for 21 years and tuition assistance program director for 12 years. Additionally, he earned his Master’s Degree, Principal’s Certification and Rank I Superintendent’s Certificate from Xavier University.
Said NewCath athletic director Jeff Schulkens: “Coach Schneider was respected as an outstanding Football Coach and High School Athletic Director not only in Northern Kentucky but throughout the state of Kentucky. Coach Schneider gave me my start as baseball coach in 1996. It has been a great honor to follow in his footsteps fulfilling two additional positions he held here at NCC as Athletic Director and Tuition Assistance Program Director.”
From Newport Central Catholic