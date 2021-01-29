Floyd Poore dies at 83, long-time family practice physician, politician; former Sec. of Transportation















Floyd G. Poore, 83, long-time family practice physician in Northern Kentucky and former Secretary of Transportation, passed away peacefully on January 26 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

Poore was a well-known figure in NKY, a popular physician who became active in politics. He ran for Governor and served as Secretary of Transportation for Gov. Martha Layne Collins.

He is the father of state Rep. Kim Poore Moser.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said of Floyd Poore:



“Dr. Floyd Poore saw such great potential in Kentucky, and he was ready to put in the hard work to achieve it. As a dedicated physician and public servant, he answered the call to lead in Frankfort and Northern Kentucky. Floyd’s greatest legacy will be his children, whom he inspired to join the next generation of leaders tackling our Commonwealth’s most pressing challenges.



“Elaine and I will keep Floyd’s family in our prayers. Our condolences to all who had the privilege to know him.”

He was born at home in Flingsville, Kentucky on August 25, 1937 to Gliden Juett “G.J.” and Pearl (Harris) Poore. The Poore family was involved in the farming and trucking industry. He graduated from Williamstown High School in 1955, Georgetown College in 1958, and the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1962.

Poore was a devoted husband to Margaret “Margie” Poore who died in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. The two were a devoted couple who loved traveling in their converted bus motorhome and spent winters in Naples, FL. Together they lived life fully and “touched all the bases.” They were married 45 years.

Dr. Poore is survived by children Kimberly (Dr. Neal) Moser, Wendy (Dr. Nausher) Burki, Robin Durepo, Kristi (Jeff) Nelson, Richard (Rachel) Poore, and Douglas (Stephanie) Poore, fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Poore co-founded Florence Medical Arts in 1963 and practiced medicine for 55 years, caring for countless patients. He delivered over 2,000 babies and mentored many future physicians.

He was a member of the Florence Rotary Club, and the Lions Club and served on the Florence YMCA and Georgetown College boards of trustees.

He was also a co-founder of Boone Aire Golf and Country Club and was a land developer and entrepreneur.

Funeral services are private (immediate family only). Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence is assisting the family of Dr. Poore.

A celebration of life will be held at Triple Crown Country Club at later date.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Dr. Floyd Poore to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org, or Shriners Hospitals at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.