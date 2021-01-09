David Herriman fund at GCF gives annual arts funding awards to Cinci Opera, Q-Kidz, ish Festival















The David C. Herriman Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) has granted its third annual arts funding awards, totaling $226,000, to three regional arts organizations: Cincinnati Opera, Q-Kidz and ish Festival.

This is the third year for the Herriman grants, which will be awarded annually to arts organizations in the eight-county GCF funding region — Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

They honor the legacy of the late Northern Kentucky philanthropist and arts patron David C. Herriman, who established the fund for the purpose of “making possible what would otherwise be impossible” for both large and small arts organizations. The awards particularly focus on new works, the education of youth and performance enhancement through funding to bring in performance artists, directors, choreographers, authors, musicians and other creative artists.

The Cincinnati Opera received funding for the world premier of Castor and Patience, which is a part of the 2021 summer season. The performers will take the stage July 9, 13, 15, 17 and 18, 2021.

The Q-Kidz Dance Team received a grant for at-risk girls in Cincinnati’s West End. They’ll work in-person and virtually with noted New York City multi-disciplinary artist, award winning playwright, activist, and Black educator Keelay Gipson.

ish (organizers of ish Festival) received funding for the premiere of the new Jewish musical, “Rising in Love,” in 2021. The production is a modern day coming-of-age story about an engaged interracial Millennial Jewish couple who confronts their anxieties surrounding their upcoming marriage and turn to friends and family who help them learn what it takes to rise in love.

The David C. Herriman Fund Committee will award up to three grants — one large, and one or two smaller — in 2021. GCF will publish a Request for Proposals for the next funding cycle in the spring, with proposals due in the fall.

David Herriman lived in Northern Kentucky in the Riverside Plaza condos he developed. He was an influential philanthropist and an early developer along the Covington riverfront. He was also president of the Covington Trust Bank and active in the regions arts community.