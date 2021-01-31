CVG now is direct international destination for private aircraft, complete with customs clearance















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is now a direct international destination for private aircraft thanks to the opening of a new general aviation facility (GAF) at CVG’s fixed-base operation – Wheels Up Jet Center (formerly Delta Jet Center).

The GAF will provide on-demand, onsite U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) clearance for private aircraft, allowing private aircraft to clear customs at CVG ensuring that travel and trade can move more expeditiously through the airport. Previously, CBP provided customs clearance for private aircraft on a limited, case-by-case basis.

The $1.2 million construction project, led by the airport, is now open and operational.

CVG Airport engaged Wheels Up, the current private jet operator, to use an existing portion of its facility for the GAF. CBP will staff and operate in the facility in partnership with Wheels Up.

“This was an important project for CVG as it expands the U.S. customs clearance capabilities at our airport, benefiting private jet travelers and making CVG even more efficient and accessible,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport.

“This new facility provides updated technology and a secure location for our officers to simultaneously complete our anti-terrorism mission and give the public better access to these necessary services,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “With this modernized general aviation facility, we will enhance public safety while continuing to support legitimate trade and travel.”

“We are proud to be serving international private flights securely and efficiently at the Wheels Up Jet Center,” said Lt Gen (R) Tom Bergeson, chief operating officer of Wheels Up. “The redesigned facility is a world class operation, and we look forward to welcoming businesses and travelers from around the world through our doors.