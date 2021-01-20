CVG continues success with reducing airfares; U.S. Dept. of Transportation says it has lowest in region















For the last four years, CVG has consistently had the lowest airfares in the region saving passengers an average of $150 per ticket. The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the third quarter of 2020, covering July through September.

CVG has maintained its position as low-fare leader in the region providing the most nonstop flight options.

CVG’s average fare of $220 in Q3 2020 was a 25-year low and outperformed the national average of $245. The airport’s official ranking was #81 of the top 100 U.S. airports. Airports are ranked from the highest average fare to the lowest average fare. Learn more on how the rankings are determined here.



Regional comparisons:

• CVG ranked #81 – average fare $220

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #67 – average fare $240

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #61 – average fare $246

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #56 – average fare $249

• Dayton (DAY) ranked #14 – average fare $279

While this reporting period was the second full quarter to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CVG’s average airfare for the third quarter of 2020 represented a 31 percent decrease from Q3 2019.



“With CVG’s airfares at a 25-year low and vaccine distribution on its way, it’s an opportune time to plan that trip,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG.