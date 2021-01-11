Covington Business Council’s first luncheon of the year is Jan. 21 on growing jobs in Covington















The Covington Business Council’s first luncheon of 2021 is January 21, noon to 1 p.m. on “Four Paths of Prosperity for Growing Jobs in Covington.” It is a virtual meeting.

The City of Covington has seen a resurgence in overall employment growth in new and expanding companies making Covington home in 2020 despite the Pandemic. New and existing Covington companies announced the creation of over 2,100 new jobs and $85.6 million in private investment this year, dwarfing the 160 new jobs and $7.5 million announced during 2019.

Join Tom West, City of Covington Economic Development Director, and a few guests representing some of the newest firms making Covington home to explore the importance of this strategy and how we can help keep the growth going.

Part of the success could be due to the development of four target industries the City has had in its sights:

• All Things Office and New-Collar Jobs

• “A Healthier You” (Life and Bioscience Businesses)

• “Made In The Cov” (Micro-manufacturing and Process Technology)

• “Experiencing Covington” (Experiential and Entrepreneurial Economy)

In January 2019, the City of Covington retained Garner Economics, LLC to help create a citywide economic development strategy that takes into account the dynamics of the Covington market and propels the City into more high-value economic growth. That’s where these four targeted markets were created.

Producing results like this is a team effort involving elected leaders, regional partners, state government, but most importantly, the businesses themselves.

Title sponsors are St. Elizabeth Healthcare and luncheon sponsor First Financial Bank