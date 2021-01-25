Cove Federal Credit Union offering free financial aid seminary; take the mystery out of paying for college















Cove Federal Credit Union is offering a free online financial aid seminar to take the mystery out of paying for college.

It is a virtual program open to all high school families on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7-8 p.m.

Sign up here.

The Financial Aid process can be confusing even for the most “money savvy” parent or student. In this workshop, college expert Dan Bisig will unravel the mystery surrounding the FAFSA and CSS Profile and give families the facts on how the system really works and what aid they will likely receive.

Every family, regardless of current income or college savings, is invited to attend.

Outline of Topics Covered:

1. Understanding the TRUTH about Financial Aid

2. What type of Aid will a family receive

3. Do ALL colleges give out FREE Money

4. Can my child be considered “Independent”

5. Are students required to complete Financial Aid Forms to get Scholarships

6. When should a family complete the paperwork

7. What assets are counted AGAINST a family when it comes to getting Aid

8. Mistakes that families make when they complete the Financial Aid Forms

