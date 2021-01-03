Chamber’s first Eggs ‘N Issues webinar of the new year will preview General Assembly on Jan. 19















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the date for its first Eggs ‘N Issues webinar of the new year.

The NKY Chamber will virtually preview the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly session during the Eggs ‘N Issues webinar, taking place from 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The webinar will explore the potential impact of the session on Northern Kentucky legislative priorities.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Sen. Damon Thayer – Sen. Damon Thayer is a member of the Kentucky State Senate, representing the 17th District and serves as the Majority Floor Leader. Sen. Thayer is the President of Thayer Communications & Consulting. He serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee and is a member of the Equine Drug Research Council. Sen. Thayer has served in the Senate since 2003.

• Sen. Chris McDaniel – Sen. Chris McDaniel is a member of the Kentucky State Senate representing the 23rd District and serves as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. Sen. McDaniel owns and operates McD Concrete, a small business located in Erlanger. He served as a Captain in the United States Army from 1997-2001 and has served in the Senate since 2013.

• Rep. Kimberly Moser – Rep. Kimberly Moser is a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing the 64th District and serves as the Chair of the Health and Family Services Committee. Rep. Moser’s career experience includes working as a NICU, a flight nurse, a director with the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, and the president of the AMA Alliance. She has served in the House since 2017.



• Rep. Buddy Wheatley – Rep. Buddy Wheatley is a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, serving the 65th District. Rep. Wheatly is an attorney and served as a Covington firefighter for 20 years. He currently serves as the American Bar Association State and Local Government Bargaining sub-committee Co-Chair. Rep. Wheatly has served in the House since 2019.



“In recent legislative sessions, the General Assembly has taken great strides to address the workforce challenges that have affected the Commonwealth,” said Brent Cooper, President, and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This year, the General Assembly will tackle key issues that will accelerate business, create jobs, and continue to position Northern Kentucky as an economic driver. I encourage members of our business community to attend this Eggs ‘N Issues to learn about the topics being addressed during the upcoming session.”

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: General Assembly Preview is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Online pre-registration for the event is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.



Eggs ‘N Issues’ Title Sponsor is DBL Law, the Monthly Sponsors are Bayer Becker, Learning Grove, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.