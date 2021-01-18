Business Briefs: Vaidya named to Cinci Fed board, Christopher & Banks closing, DHL Law honored, etc.















NKU President Vaidya named to Fed Cincinnati board

Ashish Vaidya, president of Northern Kentucky University, has been named to the board of the Cincinnati Branch of the Cleveland Federal Reserve.

Others appointed to the Cincinnati board were Rachid Abdallah, chair and chief executive officer, Jedson Engineering, Alfonso Cornejo, president, Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, and David Evans, president and chief executive officer, TESSEC LLC, Dayton, Ohio.

The board provides input regarding local business conditions and their respective industries.

Christopher & Banks in Crestview closing

Christopher & Banks in Crestview Hills Town Center is one of more than 400 stores closing across the country. They have files for Chapter 11 reorganization.

The company was founded in 1956. The stores will be taking 40-60% off original prices and will also be selling fixtures.

Power in numbers

Several independent business owners have joined together in a new Health and Wellness Center in Park Hills: The CBD Store Health & Wellness Center.

Next to Reality Tuesday’s Coffee Shop, the group provides opportunities for small merchants to join one another in business.

DBL Law recognized by PCAK

DBL Law was recognized for its efforts in child abuse and neglect prevention by statewide nonprofit Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) on January 11, 2021.

Annually, the statewide prevention organization recognizes partners from within their 238+ partner network. Partners are recognized for going “above and beyond” in their work to help prevent child abuse and neglect. DBL Law will receive one of six 2020 Partner in Prevention awards from PCAK. The law firm has excelled at involving their partners, associates and employees in the awareness and education critical to the prevention of child abuse and neglect, even during a pandemic. The award was accepted by Managing Partner Bob Hoffer, and Patrick Hughes, a PCAK Board Member.

Newport extends business assistance program

The City of Newport has extended its deadline for the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program, providing $2000 for mitigation of impacts on local businesses. The new deadline is March 20.

Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, gyms, and fitness centers who have not previously received city funds and who have a valid City of Newport Occupational License.

See details here.