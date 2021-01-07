BrightView acquires four Renew Recovery Centers in Kentucky, including Crestview Hills location















BrightView, a comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment provider with 28 locations throughout Ohio and Kentucky, has acquired Renew Recovery Centers with locations in Louisville, Georgetown, London, and Crestview Hills. All four locations officially began operating as BrightView centers on Jan. 1.

Originally opened in 2014 in London, Renew Recovery was founded to address the opioid epidemic overwhelming Kentucky. After recognizing the need in other areas of the state, Renew expanded to Louisville, Georgetown, and Crestview Hills over the past several years. More than 450 patients are provided with addiction medicine and therapy based on clinical best practices and outcomes measures.

By joining BrightView, Renew Recovery will be able to expand its services and continue to provide life-saving care to those struggling with addiction.

There are many synergies between the models of care used by Renew Recovery and BrightView, so patients should expect minimal changes to their care. Both programs are focused on treating the disease of addiction through biological, sociological, and psychological means. Programs are personalized to each patient’s history, acuity, and desired goals.

They generally include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support, and wraparound social support services that help patients achieve lasting recovery.

Shawn Ryan, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of BrightView, and Kentucky native, said, “Renew Recovery has had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of patients throughout Kentucky, and we are excited to build on that legacy of compassion and quality care.

“We understand the delicate nature of recovery, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the patients, staff, and community partners. BrightView has many thousands of patients under care, and we are looking forward to bringing our expertise and leadership in the field to the Renew centers so we can all serve more patients throughout my home state of Kentucky.”

Bill Dawson, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Renew Recovery, said, “At Renew Recovery, we have always taken great pride in delivering the highest quality of care to our clients, and we are excited to continue that tradition as a part of the BrightView family.

“The well-being of our clients and staff alike are paramount in every decision we make. We are confident that with this new partner we will be able to serve more clients and continue to develop and grow the great talent we have working across our locations. BrightView’s history in Ohio speaks for itself, and we are grateful to have found a partner with the same level of commitment to its clients and its community.”

People or families seeking help in Louisville, Greater Lexington, London or Northern Kentucky can call (833) 510-4357. New patients will be accepted during the time of transition, including same-day scheduling when available.

Hours of operation, providers, and services will be unchanged unless patients are otherwise notified.

