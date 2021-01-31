Bright Beginnings start with partnership between St. Elizabeth, Pampers with books, reading for babies















St. Elizabeth Healthcare — with more than 160 primary care and specialty offices in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio — is partnering with Pampers to provide books and literacy resources to new families, while increasing awareness of the positive developmental benefits of reading to infants from birth.

The program officially launched at the St. Elizabeth Family Birth Place last week with the first books already in families’ hands.

“Reading to newborn babies provides extraordinary developmental and emotional benefits, enabling infants to learn quicker and parents to spend valuable quality time with their new child,” said Ellee Humphrey, system director of women’s and children’s services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“The Pampers Bright Beginnings Reading initiative allows us to educate parents in our community about the importance of reading to their babies, while also giving them the tangible resources necessary to start reading to baby, right from birth.”

Research shows that reading to children in early infancy improves vocabulary and reading skills later in life. The Pampers Bright Beginnings Reading initiative is arming parents with the resources and information needed to read to their babies, creating a lasting impact on language, literacy and reading skills.

“At Pampers, our mission is to care for the happy, healthy development of babies right from the start,” said Sarah Pasquinucci, senior communications director, P&G North America Baby Care and mother of two. “We are thrilled to be partnering with St. Elizabeth Healthcare for this initiative as we work to bring awareness to the positive benefits of reading to babies. Through this partnership, we hope to create a positive impact in the Northern Kentucky community and achieve our vision of every child being read to from birth, starting right here in our very own backyard.”

