Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour presents ‘A Century of Scouting’ this Wednesday















From the time the first troop in the U.S. was formed in the Commonwealth more than 100 years ago, thousands of Northern Kentucky youth have learned survival, service and leadership skills as members of the Boy Scouts of America.

Join speaker Shane Noem in this week’s NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday for “A Century of Scouting: The History of Boy Scouts in NKY,” a deep dive into the development of this time-honored organization and how it became an integral part of our region’s heritage.

Noem has more than a decade of experience working with and for local, state, and federal government offices, campaigns and nonprofits. He most recently served in senior roles in the re-election campaign for Senator Mitch McConnell. He is an Eagle Scout and an active volunteer with the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America, where he is the committee chairman of his children’s Cub Scout Pack and a member of the Trailblazer district committee. He was also a co-author and committee chairman of the 2019 Camp Friedlander centennial history publication.

Hosted by Noem and his wife, Tara Johnson-Noem, who is vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists. NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought- provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

To register and participate in the Zoom presentation, click here

Information on how to connect to the sessions will be sent after registration.

Behringer-Crawford Museum