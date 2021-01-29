Barry Kienzle’s children’s book, ‘Willie — a Super Friend!’, teaches kids to accept differences















By Maridith Yahl

NKyTribune reporter

When local author Barry Kienzle was writing his award-winning book, Heart of a Lion, he knew he would also write a companion children’s book. Willie – A Super Friend! is an encouraging children’s book embedded with timeless lessons aimed at teaching kids about accepting other’s differences and overcoming one’s challenges.

Willie Burton and his mom, Brenda, wanted to get his story told. Heart of a Lion celebrates the fighting spirit of Burton. Born with cerebral palsy, Burton did not let his physical challenges limit him. His strength and determination earned him a spot on his high school wrestling team. Despite losing every match, Burton persevered to win his final wrestling match his senior year.

The book won the Mom’s Choice Award 2019: Gold Award, Next Generation Indie Book Awards 2020, and Reader’s Favorite 2020: Silver International Book Award.

“A number of times he had mentioned to me the trouble that he had as a kid of other kids accepting him,” says Kienzle.

Kienzle said when somebody mentions a topic that many times, you know it is important to them. He also knew this would be a good topic for a children’s book.

The book draws from real-life experiences Willie had as a child trying to get other kids to understand he was just like them. Other kids were afraid to play with him. They did not understand his disability or did not know how to play with him, afraid of hurting him. In the story, Willie dresses up like a superhero, showing the other kids, to their amazement, what he can do.

There are two main messages Kienzle wants kids to see. He hopes this will help other kids accept others who have limitations. He says children rarely have contact with other kids in wheelchairs. In the end, Willie tells the others, ‘I’m a kid just like you. I just want to have fun.’ That is what Kienzle wants other kids to understand.

“Growing up in a wheelchair can make you feel like you’re struggling all alone. As a kid with special needs, it’s hard to look up to pro athletes, or movie stars because they don’t look like you or go through the same things,” Burton says. This book gives them someone they can emulate.

The book also shows that kids with disabilities can achieve anything as well, says Kienzle. Another battle they have to fight is overprotective parents.

“I hope this book shows young kids with disabilities that they can do anything,” Burton says.

Writing a children’s book for the first time was a challenge for Kienzle. “I had to figure out how you did that because when you write novels you just think writing a children’s book ought to be easy, but it’s not,” he says. He did lots of research to ensure it was done right.

Working with an illustrator, Devika Joglekar, was new, but he was pleased with the process and results.

“One of the most rewarding things for me is when I write the text, I described a scene. She drew it like I wanted it,” Kienzle says. He says when anyone writes, they are painting a picture with their words. He was impressed by how well Joglekar was able to draw exactly what he imagined.

Kienzle saw how Burton’s childhood struggles helped shape who he later became. The messages of acceptance and believing in yourself are important for all ages.

Both books, Heart of a Lion and Willie – A Super Friend! can be found on Kienzle’s website. Learn more about Kienzle, his awards, and his other fictional works, The Crossings, and The Indian there.