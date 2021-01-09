Attorney Daniel Cameron to announce launch of Your Eyes Save Lives campaign against human trafficking















Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday will hold a press conference to launch the statewide Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness and training campaign.

The campaign will mobilize citizens, law enforcement, and community leaders to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking.

The Attorney General will be joined at the press conference by human trafficking advocacy groups.

Also in attendance will be House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles and Senator Wil Schroder who championed House Bill 2, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2020 and updated Kentucky’s human trafficking laws.

The Your Eyes Save Lives campaign is made possible, and will be fully funded, by a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). The Attorney General’s Office applied for and was awarded the grant in July.