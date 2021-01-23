Anonymous Boone County man cashed in with $200,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Florence















A Boone County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has cashed in big after winning $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery $200,000 Cash scratch-off ticket.



He stopped at the Speedway on US 42 in Florence last week to get gas when he bought the $10 ticket out of the vending machine. Rather than scratching off the ticket, he simply scratched off the barcode and scanned it to see if it was a winner.



“I saw a message come up and wasn’t sure what it meant,” he said. He scanned the ticket a second time when it read, he had won $200,000.



“I did it, it happened,” he said, when realizing he had won the game’s top prize.



He went on to scratch the ticket off starting from the bottom to see how he had won. It was the fourth row where he matched number 12.



“It was a miracle,” he told lottery officials. “I feel like my prayers were answered.”



The Northern Kentucky man received a check for $142,000, after taxes. He told officials he was going to pay off debt and put some of the winnings in savings.



“I’m blessed to be able to get out of debt,” he said.



Speedway will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.