Annual NAACP Martin Luther King luncheon, scholarship program on Jan. 18 at Newport Syndicate















Ramona Malone, Board President, Newport Independent Schools will be keynote speaker at the Northern Kentucky Branch NAACP 18th Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon.

The theme for the luncheon is “We Will All Get Through This Together.”

The luncheon will be held at the Newport Syndicate, 18 East Fifth Street, Newport, on Monday, January 18.

The NAACP Dr. King Community Outreach Luncheon will begin at noon and conclude at 2 p.m. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and conclude at 11:45 a.m.

The Northern Kentucky Branch, NAACP will present scholarships to students graduating from High Schools in Northern Kentucky and present the Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award and Keeper of the Dream Award.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting the NAACP at 859-442-7476 or at the door the day of the luncheon,