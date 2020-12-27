Voices from the Classroom: Beechwood third grader, Ellie Groene, says farewell 2020 and welcome 2021















Hello, 2021!

I am so excited to meet you.

I know that 2021 will be the best year yet.

2020 was a hard year for all of us. It wasn’t all bad though. If I think about everything I still had instead of what I missed, there was really a lot of good, too.

I really missed being at school, but I still got to learn at home. Even though I didn’t get to see them in person much, I still got to see my friends and teacher on Google Meets.

I got to spend a whole lot of time with my family.

I found lots of new ways to share love and kindness with people and show appreciation to so many special people in our world.

Sometimes it was hard, but no matter what, I tried to think positive and find the best in things. That is something that I will bring to 2021 with me and will keep forever.

I have so many hopes for you, 2021! I hope for an end to COVID. I am happy that there is a vaccine and that it will help keep all of us safe. I hope that we get to go back to go school in 2021! I hope I can go to birthday parties and holiday celebrations. I can’t wait to play sports again. I can’t wait to HUG again, really big squeezy hugs like I like. I hope we don’t have to wear masks anymore and can see each other’s smiles in 2021.

History will never forget 2020. I hope that 2021 will be remembered, too. I hope that you are always remembered as the very best chapter in history, a chapter of greatness after a really tough chapter.

I know there is a lot we won’t ever take for granted again. 2020 has taught me that I don’t have any control over a lot of things, but that my perspective and actions will always be mine to make the most of. I hope that the good is easier to find in 2021, but until then, I’ll find ways to find the good around me and to be the good for others.

For you, 2021, I hope for even more than going back to normal. I hope for moving forward to even better than before!

Let’s do this, 2021.

Love,

Ellie Groene

Ellie Groene is 8 years old and a third grader at Beechwood Elementary School. School, her friends, running cross country, reading (especially Harry Potter), ninja courses, riddles and heart eye emojis are her favorites. She is an amazing big sister to two sisters and two brothers. She is a 2020 KET Summer Story Contest Winner, a First Place Kenton County Haunt Your Library Writing Contest Winner, and the 14th District PTA Creative Interpretation Winner for the Visual Arts category.