Up to $5,000 available for Covington beautification projects — deadline is 4 p.m. today















Applications for the City of Covington’s Neighborhood Grant Program are due by 4 p.m. today.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of groups and neighbors about some exciting projects; hopefully they will wrap up the paperwork and return it by the deadline,” said Shannon Ratterman, Program Director of Community Development at The Center for Great Neighborhoods, which is helping the City administer the program.

The grants range from $250 to $5,000 and can be awarded to neighborhood associations and groups of residents for projects that improve their surroundings. (Businesses, individuals, schools, and religious organizations are not eligible.)

Since the program was created a year and a half ago, grants have funded projects like solar lights, a drinking fountain, irrigation, sidewalk planters, and banners.

The City has set aside $60,000 this budget period for the program.

“Obviously, we can allocate the money only if people apply,” said Ken Smith, the City’s Neighborhood Services director.

Guidelines and an application can be found HERE. The completed application must be emailed to Smith at ksmith@covingtonky.gov or dropped off at City Hall at 20 West Pike St. by 4 p.m. today.

The original deadline was Nov. 30, but that was extended by a month to give applicants more time.

City of Covington

