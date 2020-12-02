University of Kentucky freezes tuition and fees for spring semester to ‘support student success’















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

University of Kentucky tuition and fees will remain frozen for the spring semester.

“During the fall semester, we capped tuition and mandatory fees for all full-time undergraduates — regardless of how many in-person or online classes a student was taking,” said UK President Eli Capilouto in a campus-wide email. “We plan to continue that cap on tuition and mandatory fees for the spring semester, which begins in late January.”

Capilouto said the move “reinforces our commitment to student success. Access and affordability, consistency and fairness are critical components of that commitment.”

Details of the cap include:



• For the spring semester, as with this past fall, tuition and mandatory fees will be capped at $6,242 for full-time undergraduate resident students and at $15,647 for non-resident students.

• That cap will be implemented irrespective of how many courses a student takes in an in-person, online or hybrid (combination of both) format.

• The cap ensures that students can explore the learning formats that are most beneficial and convenient to them without worrying about additional costs.

• For many students, this cap will mean savings of hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Note that any course fee, program fee or distance learning fee is not included in this cap. The distance learning fee, which is $10 per credit hour, supports infrastructure and technical support for remote course delivery. Course and program fees support labs and additional materials required for the instruction of the course.



“I am thankful during this season of reflection to be part of a community that cares, a community that places students and their success first,” Capilouto said.

UK had more than 31,000 students enrolled during the fall 2020 semester.