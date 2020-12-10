Two adults dead and two children seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on I-75S near Buttermilk















The Erlanger Police Department and Kenton County Police Department are collectively working together investigating a double fatal collision on I-75 South in between the Buttermilk and I-275 exits.

At approximately 12:00 am on December 10, a call was received into dispatch in reference to a vehicle that was all over the roadway. A short time later the caller, who was still on the line with Kenton County Dispatch, advised the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a construction truck.

The white pickup truck had 4 occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Andrew McIntyre, a 29-year-old male, and Ratasha McIntyre, a 32-year-old female, both from Carrollton were found to be deceased upon the officers arrival.

Also in the vehicle was a 1-year old, who was not properly restrained in a safety seat and sustained life-threatening injuries, and a 7-year old who sustained serious physical injuries. Both of the juveniles were transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for medical treatment.

Mark Klapper 43-year-old male from Cleves, Ohio, was the only occupant in the construction truck. He was transported to St. Elizabeth for minor injuries and was treated then released.

The Kenton County STAR team was requested to assist in the reconstruction of the collision.

Erlanger Police Department and Kenton County Police Department were also assisted by Erlanger Fire Department, Fort Mitchell Police Department, Fort Wright Police Department, Villa Hills Police Department, Kenton County Sheriffs Department, Fort Mitchell EMS, Crescent Spring/Villa Hills Fire Department