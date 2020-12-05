Turnovers doom NKU during 79-72 loss at unbeaten Chattanooga; Mocs use 13-0 run in second half















NKyTribune staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Too many turnovers doomed Northern Kentucky during a 79-72 loss at Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon.

NKU committed 21 turnovers — 12 of those in the opening 20 minutes — and watched Chattanooga use a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 46-44 lead into a 59-44 cushion. The Norse pulled to within 70-62 with 3:18 remaining, but the Mocs answered with the next four points to regain control.

Chattanooga finished with a 29-13 advantage in points off turnovers. NKU (2-1) also made just seven free throws in 14 attempts, including 1-for-6 shooting in the first half.

Going into Saturday, NKU had committed just 17 turnovers during the first two games combined.

David Jean-Baptiste poured in 21 of his 25 points in the second half to lead Chattanooga, which improved to 3-0. Stefan Kenic added 17 points and seven assists for the Mocs, who shot 58.1 percent from the field in the second half to rally from a 31-30 deficit at the break.

NKU’s Adrian Nelson collected his third straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Nelson became the first NKU player with three consecutive double-doubles since Drew McDonald registered four straight against Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, IUPUI and Illinois-Chicago in December of 2018.

Trevon Faulkner and Marques Warrick each scored 13 points for NKU. Bryson Langdon added 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Josh Ayeni added 14 points for Chattanooga, which owns a 9-4 lead in the all-time series with NKU. Trey Doomes scored 10 points off the bench for the Mocs, who have won two of the three meetings with NKU since the Norse moved to the NCAA Division I level.

NKU will play at Dayton at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The Flyers are currently 1-1 this season. The NKU/Dayton game will air on Spectrum News 1 and ESPN+.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Chattanooga and staff reports)