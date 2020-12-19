Traffic delays on I-71/75 Sunday, as crews begin operations related to opening of bridge later in week















Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office advises motorists of traffic impacts in preparation of the re-opening of the Brent Spence Bridge next week.

Sunday, Dec. 20, weather permitting:

Beginning at 10 a.m., Sunday morning, various lane restrictions will be put into place on I-71/75 northbound as crews begin traffic control operations that will support the reopening of the Brent Spence Bridge later in the week.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane just north of the KY 18 interchange until approximately 2 p.m.

Following this work, travel will be restored to the previous travel pattern that tapered traffic from four to three to two to one lane at the I-275 interchange.

Delays are likely.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for workers and to use various real-time travel resources, like goky.ky.gov or the WAZE app, to plan their drive before getting on the road.