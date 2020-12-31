Thomas More women remain perfect (9-0) with 67-51 win over Pikeville; NKU women meet No. 2 Louisville















NKyTribune staff

Zoie Barth and Courtney Hurst each scored 16 points as the Thomas More women’s basketball team remained unbeaten with a 67-51 win over Pikeville on Thursday at the Connor Convocation Center.

Summer Secrist added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints, who improved to 9-0. Thomas More held Pikeville to just 30 percent shooting from the field and won the rebounding battle by a 40-31 count.

Hurst buried four 3-pointers for Thomas More, which shot 44.3 percent from the field. Hurst also grabbed five rebounds and collected three steals. The Conner High School graduate ranks 18th nationally in the NAIA in 3-pointers made per game at 3.28.

Taylor Clos finished with nine points and six rebounds for Thomas More, which is ranked No. 8 nationally in the NAIA poll. The Saints are 4-0 in the Mid-South Conference.

Morgan Stamper led Pikeville with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Bears dropped to 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the Mid-South Conference.

NKU WOMEN PLAY AT LOUISVILLE: The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team will play at No. 2 Louisville on Friday. The game, set for a 3 p.m. tip at the KFC Yum! Center, replaces NKU’s originally scheduled home contest against Cleveland State, which was canceled due to COVID-related matters within the Vikings’ program.

NKU is 4-4 overall, while Louisville is 5-0. NKU is 12-13 all-time against Louisville, with the last meeting an 85-57 victory for the Cardinals in BB&T Arena on Dec. 8, 2019.

Junior guard Lindsey Duvall leads NKU in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.1 per game). Duvall transferred to NKU after playing at Louisville for two seasons.

NKU sophomore guard Ivy Turner is scoring 10 points per game this season.

Louisville features four players — Dana Evans (21.0 points per game), Hailey Van Lith (15.6), Kianna Smith (15.3), Olivia Cochran (13.8) — scoring in double figures. Cochran, a freshman forward, leads the team in rebounds at 9.0 boards per game.

(Information compiled from Thomas More, NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)