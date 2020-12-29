Taft Law moves NKY offices to Cov’s RiverCenter, names Robert McBride as partner-in-charge















Taft Law has named partner Robert K. McBride to succeed Robert B. Craig as partner-in-charge of the firm’s Northern Kentucky office. Effective Jan. 1, McBride’s appointment will include overseeing client development, recruiting, and strategy for the Taft Northern Kentucky office, which recently moved locations to better serve its clients.

“Taft is on a strong upward trajectory, and I am honored to build upon Rob’s momentum and previous contributions. We will continue to strengthen Taft’s brand in Northern Kentucky and provide exceptional client service built upon developing enduring trust and innovative solutions,” shared McBride.

Taft also moved its Northern Kentucky office to Covington’s RiverCenter earlier this month. The Northern Kentucky has expanded its expertise and areas of practice since its opening in 1986. The office serves its clients in virtually every area of law, including labor and employment, real estate, litigation, and more. Established to grow Taft’s presence in the state, the Northern Kentucky office also plays a vital role in addressing the legal needs of the growing tristate area.



“Taft’s Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky offices frequently collaborate to serve client needs with a deep and expanding bench of attorney talent. Bob McBride is an excellent choice to step into the partner-in-charge role and to continue Rob Craig’s strong legacy,” said Cincinnati Partner-in-Charge James Zimmerman.

Serving as partner-in-charge since 1999, Craig will continue to be a key partner in the office and trusted advisor to Taft Northern Kentucky clients. He successfully brought the Taft vision for the Northern Kentucky office to light during his tenure, with a clear goal to provide high-caliber, local representation to the community and to expand the number of Taft attorneys practicing law in the Commonwealth.

There are seven attorneys based in Taft’s Northern Kentucky office, and more than 25 Taft attorneys who are licensed to practice law in Kentucky.

“Rob’s guidance of Taft’s Northern Kentucky office over the past 20 years has been outstanding. We are grateful for his many years of service in this important role and also that he will remain at Taft, continuing to make his customary positive impact,” states Taft Chairman and Managing Partner Robert J. Hicks.



As a seasoned trial attorney, McBride has earned an impressive reputation in Northern Kentucky and throughout the region, prosecuting complex financial frauds, money laundering, federal tax violations, healthcare fraud, national security matters, immigration and human trafficking crimes, and public corruption. He has also held several leadership positions, including with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAGC). Additionally, he served as an enlisted combat engineer in the Army National Guard.

An involved community member in Northern Kentucky, McBride is also the founding president of the Northern Kentucky Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies; secretary of the Northern Kentucky Bar Association; and mentor coordinator for the Northern Kentucky Veterans Treatment Court.

