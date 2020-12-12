Southern Assn. of Colleges and Schools Commission reaffirms Thomas More University accreditation















The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Collages (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed Thomas More University’s accreditation for the next 10 years. SACSCOC made the official announcement during its annual meeting, which was held virtually this year.

SACSCOC is the regional body for accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. It serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Latin America. The SACSCOC Board of Trustees reaffirmed Thomas More’s accreditation this year with no further report.

“The accreditation process provides an excellent opportunity for us to evaluate ourselves and learn from our peers,” said Vice President for Strategy and Impact Kelly French. “This outcome was the result of our excellent work as a community and assures the public of what we already know – that Thomas More provides students with a high-quality, mission driven education.”

Thomas More’s reaffirmation came after a two-year review that included a rigorous internal and external review process and three-day onsite visit by a SACSCOC representative and eight reviewers from peer institutions. All institutions must demonstrate compliance with 84 standards covering mission, governing board, administration and organization, faculty, institutional planning and effectiveness, student achievement, educational programs, academic and support services and financial and physical resources. SACSCOC also requires that institutions submit a five-year Quality Enhancement Plan designed to improve student learning. Thomas More’s plan, Connect! Empowering Students through Advising to Navigate Pathways to Success, was approved with no recommendations.

“This is certainly a wonderful recognition of the hard work and results that our community has achieved in advancing the University,” said President Chillo. “There are many to thank for their work in helping the institution achieve reaffirmation during a time that is truly complex for many higher education institutions. Our community has done and continues to do amazing work.”