Southbank Partners names new board leadership; Ray Beil, founder, long-time chair, steps down















Southbank Partners, the community and economic development organization for Northern Kentucky’s river cities, will have new board leadership in 2021.

At a recent board meeting, Ray Beil, who has served as chairman of Southbank Partners since its inception in 1997, announced that he is leaving that position. Board member Jay Buchert was elected to take over as chairman. The board also voted to name Beil as Chairman Emeritus of the organization, which he helped to create along with Wayne Carlisle and Steve Schatteman.

“Ray Beil has been behind every single decision made by Southbank Partners over the past 23 years, including creating the Southbank Shuttle, the Purple People Bridge, Riverfront Commons, and the Ky. 9 extension in Newport, to name just a few,” said Jack Moreland, president of Southbank Partners.

“Without his leadership, focus, and persistence, our member cities would not be anywhere near where they are today, which is a collaborative, successful, and thriving urban community.”

The board also elected Ken Lewis, founder and CEO of New Riff Distilling, and Robert Simmons, vice president of EGC Construction, a division of Messer Construction, as their newest board members. Lewis and Simmons replace Beil and long-time board member Roger Peterman.

Earlier this year, businessman Mike Chilelli, owner of M.C. Steel and Crane Service in Wilder, and Donna Salyers, founder and owner of Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs and Donna Salyers Fabulous Bridal in Covington, replaced Wally Pagan and Schatteman, respectively, on the Southbank board. The other board member is former Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Sr., who currently serves as executive director Neighborhood Foundations in Newport, whose term runs through next year.

“When we lose people like Ray Beil, Steve Schatteman, Roger Peterman, and Wally Pagan from your board, you need quality people to replace them to provide for an orderly transition,” Moreland said.

“I think we’ve found four new board members who can do just that, people who have devoted their time and treasure to our urban area and who bring with them global views and new ideas