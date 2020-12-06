Shop Local Spotlight: Get fit, feel good — be best version of yourself; visit these local wellness centers















We all can’t wait for the new year to get here (2020, you won’t be missed!). With a new year comes plenty of hope, excitement and, in many cases, resolutions to make it better than the last, which often includes getting into better shape … And there is no shortage of great places in Northern Kentucky to channel your inner athlete and achieve your goals.

To be the best version of yourself – both mentally and physically – visit one of these local health/recovery centers today.

(Note: Availability of certain services may change in accordance with state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.)

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Looking for a place where the entire family can have fun, get and stay fit and function together as a unit in the coming year? Look no further than “the Family Place!”

Silverlake the Family Place at 301 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, offers a variety of activities designed to get the entire family moving, ranging from standard weights and cardio equipment, aquatics and any number of games (pickleball, anyone)? Add in numerous youth programs, a full slate of classes and a month-to-month membership option with no contract and the gift of Silverlake could have everyone feeling great in the new year. For more information, visit the website or call (859) 426-7777BOM RELAXATION

Their mission is to help people heal themselves. Thus, if you know someone in need of a healing touch, a trip to this salon could make for quite the “Bom” gift this holiday season.

BomDia Massage & Wellness is staffed by professional, licensed therapists and holistic practitioners offering a full menu of services including massage, skin care, waxing and spa treatments. Looking for more than just physical healing? BomDia offers free 30-minute wellness consultations and aromatherapy services along with the occasional special offer that might hit the spot just right.

For more information, visit the website or call 859 412 7484.

THE ART OF MASSAGE

Stress coming down on someone you know a bit too much these days? Suffering from a nagging ailment yourself that just won’t seem to go away? Or perhaps you just want to help someone feel better by gifting them a healing touch. No matter the reason, Toma Massage is ready to assist.

Toma Massage is the private practice of Todd Thomas, a licensed massage therapist (LMT) in both Ohio and Kentucky who specializes and is a firm believer in the art of massage. Thus, whether it be therapeutic, relaxation or even pregnancy massage, Toma likely has the cure for what ails you and yours via a gift certificate to a future visit.

For more information, visit the website or call 859 442 8662.

BE FLEXIBLE IN YOUR GIVING

Did you know yoga pants aren’t just for style and comfort but actual yoga, too? If you’ve got someone on your list for whom fitness is a must, a gift certificate to Modo Yoga might be the perfect chance for them to “flex” their skills.

With more than 70 studios worldwide, chances are good you won’t be alone in giving the gift of Modo Yoga this holiday season. The studio offers classes for beginners to experienced practitioners, so even if they don’t know a Vrikshasana pose from a Dhanurasana, the person receiving their invitation to join Modo Yoga will be up to speed in no time. Modo Yoga also offers events and workshops on wellness and nutrition among others, so consider this gift a possible one-stop shop on the road to improved health.

For more information, visit the website or call 859 344 9642.

BUTTERFLY BLISS

Butterflies have a way of making people smile; if you’re looking to make someone smile this holiday season, gifting them a visit to Butterfly’s Touch might be the perfect place to start.

“Calm” is the operative word at Butterfly’s Touch Therapeutic Massage, which more than 30 years’ experience in offering Swedish massage as well as hot stone and Craniosacral therapy. Thus, if you’re looking to help someone unwind versus undergo the sometimes strenuous practice of deep tissue massage, Butterfly’s Touch may have exactly what you need to help troubles fly away.

For more information call (859) 468-6795.

FEEL LIKE YOU’RE ON CLOUD 9

Cut, color and style plus massage, facial and full spa options? There’s only way to describe that feeling – and the best way to gift it to someone might just be a visit to Cloud 9.

Cloud 9 Salon & Spa offers a full slate of services, each of which can help bring some much-needed comfort into the life of whoever you choose to bestow with a gift certificate. With so much to choose from, one of Cloud 9’s day spa or series of 4 (where you can choose from a number of options to “help you achieve a more balanced and beautiful life”) packages could be a perfect pick me up for a loved one (or even yourself).

For more information, visit the website or call 859 371 1999

HOUSE PARTY

These days, many of us could use a relaxing day at the house … And this house might just be a perfect place to enjoy one.

The Woodhouse Day Spa offers a full slate of services to help one unwind, including body, foot and hand treatments, massage, skin care and even sleep treatments. Of course, if you really want to opt for something special, the gift of one of Woodhouse’s signature services might bring holiday cheer to whomever you choose.

For more information visit the website or call 859 739 7775

ALL SORTS OF OPTIONS

Where can you go where you can exercise, play video and arcade games, bowl and even host a field trip … And that’s not even half of everything you can do there? The place where you can enjoy Sports of All Sorts, of course!

Sports of All Sorts & Health Club lives up to its name with a full slate of sports leagues, exercise equipment, classes, games and activities ready and waiting for your personal enjoyment. With year-round events taking place, Sports of All Sorts has everything you could need for family fun, be it a rousing athletic event or simple, safe soiree with friends. This of course includes activities for people of all ages, camps and of courses, games aplenty – but what else would expect from a place that offers sports of all sorts?

For more information, visit the website or call 859 371 5511.

MAKE YOUR BODY BETTER

Know someone who’s been talking about getting in better shape for a while but just hasn’t found the right place to accomplish the task? Consider getting them a membership to the place whose mission is spelled out right in the name.

Located conveniently off I-75, Better Bodies looks to make fitness fun complete with coaches, equipment and amenities all dedicated to delivering the body of one’s dreams. With more than 100 group exercise classes weekly and available personal training in addition to tanning, a kid’s club and spa services, Better Bodies might just be the perfect gift for the complete wellness experience.

For more information, visit the website or call 850 344 9995.

FOR ALL SEASONS

Tennis? Check. Swimming? Yes. A full fitness facility and more? Check – but what else would you expect from a facility built for Five Seasons?

Billing itself as “more than just a fitness club,” Five Seasons Family Sports Club has the equipment, amenities and programs to back up its claims. In addition to full-scale training programs for both tennis, swimming and general fitness goals, Five Seasons also has massage services, café, and a full schedule of events designed for both social and emotional fulfillment. So no matter what the weather may be outside, Five Seasons has you covered with everything you need to enjoy your visit and reach your fitness goals.

For more information, visit the website or call 859 3411 3687.

