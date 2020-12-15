Sharon Fusco named as new CEO of Redwood as long-time leader John Francis retires at year-end















Redwood names Sharon Fusco as successor to John Francis, Redwood’s Executive Director and CEO, who will be retiring on December 31.

Redwood’s Board President, Jeff Hassan, commented, “We all know 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year, it is clear that challenges facing today’s special needs nonprofits must be met head on,” said Jeff Hassan, Redwood’s board president. “With that, Redwood is beyond ecstatic in announcing our newest team member to lead our school and rehabilitation center staff, Sharon Fusco.”

Fusco joined Redwood on Monday December 14th to take over as current CEO John Francis retires.

“The board, the staff and Redwood’s clients wish John a wonderful retirement,” stated Hassan.

Hassan went on to say, “Sharon joins us after serving in various leadership roles inside several well-respected nonprofits, most recently as Vice President of Innovation & New Business Development at Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio. As a board and a tight knit community, we are so pleased to have Sharon leading Redwood for years to come.”

Sharon Fusco is known as a strategic and innovative leader with a proven track record of organizational growth and expansion. She is recognized for her ability to manage teams of all sizes and keep everyone focused on the organization’s priorities.

“I am humbled, honored and excited to be named Redwood’s next CEO. Redwood is known for providing outstanding service to the community and the team is top notch. John Francis has left the agency in great shape and I have big shoes to fill. I look forward to supporting the team as we take Redwood to the next level of success,” said Fusco.

Fusco joins Redwood following 14 years at the Council on Aging (COA) where she oversaw major initiatives and built data and compliance infrastructure and oversaw several COA’s business functions including Accounting, Finance, Compliance, IT, Business Intelligence and Major Projects. She was instrumental in securing contracts and grants for new programs such as Care Transitions, Positive Choices and home52 Transportation.

Prior to COA, she worked in numerous industries including small business development, insurance, and nonprofit management in the US, Japan and Italy. Fusco holds a Master of Human Relations (change management and organizational leadership), and a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a specialty in Economics.

Fusco is originally from Nebraska but has lived in many locations due to being married to the military. When she is not at work, you can find Sharon in her art studio or the garden, with her husband, of 34 years, Mick, and dogs, Tobias and Basil.



